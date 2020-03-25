How local child care centres are dealing with COVID-19

Goonellabah Nestle In Preschool and Early Learning Centre is one of many Northern Rivers child care centres still open for business. Picture: Marc Stapelberg

CHILD care centres on the Northern Rivers have been adapting to navigate the COVID-19 outbreak.

While many of them remain open, the current crisis is impacting child care centres.

Three families who send their children to a Goonellabah child care centre were affected by job losses on Monday.

Bumblebee Early Education Centre owner Kerrilyn Goode was swift to assist parents who had lost jobs at the Wollongbar Tavern, Goonellabah Workers Club and Lismore Workers Club.

“We reduced the number of days in care to the minimum, so they’re not paying full fees and so they still have their spot when they go back to work,” Ms Goode said.

“They don’t want to be in a position where they have nowhere to send their kids when they do have employment.

“The quicker we all get back to work, the better it is for the country.”

There were six absences at Bumblebee on Monday, which is three more than a usual Monday.

“We’ve been instructed to stay open,” Ms Goode said.

“We could choose to close, but we’re not going to, parents need us.”

Minister for Education Dan Tehan told the nation on Monday that if child care centre shutdowns were enforced, the government would step in and cover the gap, so parents don’t lose their place.

For now, it does leave parents who wish to keep their children at home in a precarious position, as they are still required to pay fees.

As such, child care centres have implemented a number of safety measures.

Seeds Early Learning Centre in Ballina have implemented the following measures:

A dedicated hygiene monitor supervises peak transition times ensuring kids wash hands thoroughly before and after meals, after play, after using the bathroom.

Children’s water bottles are now placed in their individual bags instead of a shared table space.

Children are no longer able to self-select food options during lunchtime; only the educators can serve food.

New arrival and departure procedure ensures little or no door touching.

Children are screened for signs of illness prior to entering the building and entry is not permitted if children are unwell.