How Liverpool can really sink boot into Pep’s pretenders

Liverpool could be receiving a guard of honour from Manchester City - if Jurgen Klopp's side win their next six games.

After City were beaten by Tottenham 2-0, it would mean Liverpool have the chance to go to the Etihad as champions.

Their next six games include trips to Norwich, Watford and Everton and home games against West Ham, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace.

A ruthless mentality has seen the team cut opposition apart at ease and having been unbeaten all season, there will not be many backing Liverpool to not win those six matches.

The Reds have beaten every team in the league this season and are cruising to their first title in nearly 30 years.

Klopp's men are 22 points clear of City and it's just a matter of time until they secure the title.

Liverpool eased past Southampton over the weekend with Mohammed Salah shining in the 4-0 win at Anfield.

The triumph was Liverpool's 20th in a row in the Premier League at Anfield.

And only the Reds themselves, under Bill Shankly in 1972, have ever had a longer streak than that in top flight history.

Pep Guardiola will be under pressure to acheive European success after his side failed to match Liverpool in the Premier League this season.

Jurgen Klopp has led Liverpool on an unprecedented run.

Liverpool are also unbeaten in 42 Premier League games, closing in on Arsenal's record of 49 in 2005.

After missing out on the title by a point last season, Klopp and his players are set to go one better this time around, having won 24 out of their 25 games so far this season.

Manchester United are the only side to take points off of Liverpool, with a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford earlier in the season.