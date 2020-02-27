WITH growing concerns over the transmissibility of coronavirus throughout the world, it is important to stay vigilant. Find out the latest updates on mortality rate, symptoms and preparation plans.

CORONAVIRUS SYMPTOMS

The coronavirus (COVID-19) is zoonotic which means it is transmittable between animals and people. Common signs and symptoms of the virus include fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

As important as it is to keep updated with the latest health warnings and advice, although the collective fear has impacted a number of local Australian businesses. Chinese restaurants in Brisbane have been struggling to stay afloat with reports of plummeting numbers due to virus fears. Communities in Sunnybank have felt the affects of fear draining the life from the normally bustling supermarkets and events.

HOW LIKELY ARE YOU TO DIE FROM CORONAVIRUS?

CORONAVIRUS DEATH TOLL AROUND THE WORLD