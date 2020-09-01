Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The parliament has passed its JobKeeper extension — but there will be important changes to the wage subsidies. Here’s what you need to know.
The parliament has passed its JobKeeper extension — but there will be important changes to the wage subsidies. Here’s what you need to know.
Money

How JobKeeper changes affect you

by Angie Raphael
1st Sep 2020 5:35 PM

Federal parliament has agreed to extend the $100 billion JobKeeper program with changes, meaning people will receive a lower amount from the end of the month.

From September 28, the $1500 fortnightly payment will fall to $1200, followed by another drop in January to $1000 if you were working at least 20 hours per week before JobKeeper was introduced.

For part-time workers, payments will fall to $750 a week this month, then $650 next year.

People receiving JobSeeker payments will also get a decrease on their payments.

Originally published as How JobKeeper changes affect you

coronavirus jobkeeper

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        POWER OUTAGE: Huge gum tree branch brings down powerlines

        Premium Content POWER OUTAGE: Huge gum tree branch brings down powerlines

        News ESSENTIAL Energy reported the outage just after 2.15pm today.

        Greyhound report shows decline in ‘catastrophic injury’

        Premium Content Greyhound report shows decline in ‘catastrophic injury’

        News AN ANIMAL welfare group is calling for an end to greyhound racing but industry and...

        Reasons behind SCU’s spike in enrolments

        Premium Content Reasons behind SCU’s spike in enrolments

        News Seems like everyone's keen to hit the books

        5 Northern Rivers areas named in fire season hot spots

        Premium Content 5 Northern Rivers areas named in fire season hot spots

        News AFTER a devastating 2019, the RFS added five Northern Rivers areas to its Bushfire...