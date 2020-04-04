How festival punters can enjoy new virtual version of Splendour

SPLENDOUR cancellation got you feeling down? Grab yourself a drink, don yourself in your festival attire and take a virtual walk through the entire SITG festival site online.

In good news for punters, one creative has made the entire Splendour in the Grass site on Minecraft. - a meticulous digital reconstruction of North Byron Parklands constructed inside the video game Minecraft.

It took the creator about 30 hours and has all the favourite features: from the Amphitheatre, bars, ticket lines, and Tipi Forest down to some sniffer dogs.

SITG organisers announced in March the festival would be moved to October due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since then regulations have become stricter, and it’s unknown when they will be lifted.

We can only cross our fingers, stay inside and hope things are back on by Spring.

Splendour in the Minecraft is the creation of Reuben Gore, a freelance content creator from Adelaide.

“Been in isolation for two weeks since I got back from the US so this has been a free time project,” he told Music Junkee.

“I’d say about 30 hours total build time. We just thought it would be a bit of a laugh to make virtual Splendour during the COVID pandemic.”

Music Junkee reported Gore said he will likely make the map accessible to other Minecraft users shortly.