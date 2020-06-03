How drinking beer will help new wildlife hospital

The Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital will operate from a custom-built semi-trailer based in the Northern Rivers.

A TEAM of wildlife veterinarians have banded together to build and operate Australia's largest mobile wildlife hospital, and you can help support it by drinking a new Koala Lager.

The fully equipped mobile hospital will operate from a custom-built semi-trailer based on the Northern Rivers, and will be able travel throughout Australia to go where injured wildlife are in times of crisis.

The resource is planned to be operational by September.

Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital Ltd CEO and founder, Dr Stephen van Mil, said there was a big need for this service in the country.

"Australia's bushfire crisis killed one billion native animals and highlighted the massive gap in facilities to rescue, treat and rehabilitate injured wildlife throughout the country," he said.

The specialist vet said treating traumatised and injured native animals was a specialist field.

"Without specialist vets, nurses and the right equipment, rehabilitation and recovery is much less likely, putting the individual animal and full species at risk," he said.

A crowd-funding campaign will be launched today to raise $520,000 to operate the mobile hospital and facilitate the treatment and rehabilitation of an estimated 10,000 native animals in 2020-21.

"There are a lot of resources required to do this, which is why we're calling on the public to help us through a crowd-funding campaign and fundraising activities. The need and timing have never been greater," Dr van Mil said.

Dr Steve Van Mil at work with a recovering echidna, supported by two young wildlife carers.

The project has attracted extraordinary international support through Wild Ark from the United Nations Development Program.

The Ballina RSL Club has announced their financial support, while Seven Mile Brewing Co have partnered with Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital on a limited release craft beer called Koala Lager.

The new product comes as Seven Mile Brewing Co have brewed the limited-series fundraiser beer infused with local lemon myrtle.

The vets even created their own beer ad:

The tasty fundraiser will be available online at Seven Mile Brewing, and $2 per can goes to supporting the Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital.

The new lager will be stoked at the following points:

• Cooly Liquor

• Cabarita Cellarbrations

• Evans Head Bottlemart

• Sun Bistro bottle shop

• Salt Bar Kingscliff

• Alstonville Cellars

• Great Northern Hotel

• The Park Hotel Motel (Suffolk Park)

• Sunrise Cellars

• Murwillumbah Cellars

• Lennox Point Hotel

• The Cellar Bangalow

• The Cellar Ballina

• The Cellar Byron

• Cellarbrations Pottsville

• Curious Craft Ales Lismore