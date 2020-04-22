How do you feel about sending your kids back to school?

SCHOOLS BACK: But what will that mean for students, parents and schools next week. Picture: Toby Zerna

NORTHERN Rivers parents will next week make the big decision whether or not to send their children back to school.

But just what does that mean for parents, their child and the schools during this COVID-19 pandemic?

Just how many children are expected to return to classrooms?

In the current circumstances, the uncertainty some parents would be feeling about returning their kids to school is warranted, especially depending on families' different situations.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced that students in the state will start returning to school for initially only for one day a week, from May 11. That is the third week of term two.

Ms Berejiklian said student attendance would progress to two days and by the end of term two "we'll be in a position to have students going back to school in a full-time capacity, by term three."

"Will it be the same as kids going to school under normal circumstances? No, it won't," she said.

"We've made sure we have used this time not just to build up our online capacity, in case children - or a proportion of them - need to continue learning from home, but we've also made sure we have enough hand sanitiser, soap, and all those things which make a school community feel safe, not just be safe.

"Schools will also have capacity for temperature checks where they think it's appropriate. "There will also be extra cleaning of playground equipment and other things during the day."

Education Minister Sarah Mitchell added more detail, saying individual schools would have "flexibility and discretion" while managing the gradual return of students.

A Ballina Public School spokesman revealed on social media how it would look for the school in Term 2.

"Mark Scott, the secretary of the NSW Department of Education has indicated for the first two weeks of term, we will continue the flexible model we completed Term 1 with, where the overwhelming number of our students undertook learning from home," the Facebook post read.

"Children of essential worker families will be able to attend school in the first two weeks if needed.

"One unit of work has been created for students to work on at home or under supervision at school.

"Further information on schools and learning in Term 2 will be provided as it comes to hand."

NSW Department of Education has been approached for comment.