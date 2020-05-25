‘How dare you’: MasterChef fans fume

MasterChef fans turned the tables on judge Melissa Leong during Sunday night's episode, giving her a grilling for a "rough" critique of one particular contestant they said smacked of "favouritism."

Five of the MasterChef contestants were tasked with cooking a cut of kingfish for Australia's own king of fish, Josh Niland.

As the judges made their rounds, contestant Reece Hignell, a vegan cake baker who runs his own business called 'Cakeboi', confessed this fishy challenge was out of his comfort zone.

Melissa Leong on MasterChef Australia.

Leong's slightly salty advice to him: "You can't cook cake everyday."

The line didn't go unnoticed by viewers - particularly given that another of the contestants competing in the challenge, Laura Sharrad, has been at the centre of 'PastaGate' this season for repeatedly cooking her specialty dish of pasta without being called out by the judges.

#MasterChefau The cake line was a bit rough. Reece doesn't cook cake anywhere near as often as Laura does pasta — The Thoughts of Kev (@Kevs_view) May 24, 2020

On Instagram after the show Reece himself admitted he'd been "very stressed" making the dish:

He may have been out of his comfort zone, but Reece's kingfish still impressed: in the end, fellow contestant Tracy Collins was eliminated after some harsh critiques for her efforts, with guest judge Josh Niland even calling her dish "an 11 out of 10 overcooked".

MasterChef’s ‘cakeboi’ Reece.

"can't cook cake every day" to Reece but Reynold only making desserts and Laura only making pastas is ok #MasterChefAU — Troy (@troyn1515) May 24, 2020

Reece doesn’t cook cake that much Mel he’s not Laura #MasterChefAU — Jessica (@miss_jess) May 24, 2020

I had respect for Mel but not anymore !!!

Reece cooked cake for like 2 or 3 times and you go,

*Can't cook cake everyday"

ARE YOU SERIOUSLY KIDDING ME ???

Why not say the same to Laura ? #MasterChefAU — pun_pill {^~^} (@pun_pill) May 24, 2020

#MasterChefAU Mel how dare you Reece can cook cake everyday — Hannah *masterchef hot takes* Ruby Rogers (@HanStar3000) May 24, 2020

Wow, Melissa saying “can’t cook cake everyday” to Reese. Why does nobody tell Laura to stop with the pasta? #masterchefau — darc (@darcstei) May 24, 2020

I have the utmost respect and admiration for Melissa Leong but no honey Laura is not a smart cook - what was this the first time she didn't cook pasta? And why comment to Reece that he can't cook cake every day and not say the same about Laura? #MasterChefAU — Brooklyn (@BookishBooklyn) May 24, 2020

"can't cook cake every day" to Reece but Reynold only making desserts,Laura only making pastas and somebody only making Hibachis.#MasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/0YTpFhfJN5 — MasterChef Thai Fan Club (@MasterChefFC_TH) May 24, 2020

I’m so annoyed that they’ve been calling Reece “the cake guy” all day and then Melissa even had to say “can’t cook cake every day”. And yet they never call out Laura for always cooking pasta? #MasterchefAU pic.twitter.com/kW0wQMUqvH — skp (@justicejunkie26) May 24, 2020