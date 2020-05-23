Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Caitlyn Shadbolt.
Caitlyn Shadbolt.
Music

How country star Caitlyn Shadbolt is dealing with isolation

Maddie Manwaring
23rd May 2020 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Gympie singer Caitlyn Shadbolt has opened up on how she's coping with isolation, plans for upcoming music and whether or not the local live music scene has a future.

Caitlyn said her performance career had been put on hold due to gigs and festivals being postponed ion the wake of the pandemic.

"I've cancelled literally every gig in the foreseeable future," she said.

"I don't really expect to have any this year which is a very strange thought.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* Maritime Safety say Tin Can Bay deckhand is 'presumed dead'

* Gympie region legend believed to be gravely ill

* Gympie's multi-million dollar boost in $608m Qld projects

"Which is sad, but it also gives us the opportunity to have a forced break, I know I can speak on behalf of myself a lot of my artist friends, being self-employed we always feel guilty for having a break."

Caitlyn said she had been using her time at home to work on new music and had been keeping her fans updated on social media.

The Gympie Civic Centre recently invited her to join a Live Stream and Locals event, which featured local artists and entertainers performing live via Facebook.

Caitlyn Shadbolt has had to cancel all foreseeable gigs due to coronavirus restrictions.
Caitlyn Shadbolt has had to cancel all foreseeable gigs due to coronavirus restrictions.

"It was awesome, it was a lot of fun," she said.

"It was very well done, there was some great cameramen, sound and audio engineers, and it was a really great thing for the council to put on.

"I've also been recording my album from home and remotely chatting to my producer who lives in Brisbane," she said.

"It's been a long time coming, I'm excited by it."

The local country star says she is recording new music from home which will be released this year.
The local country star says she is recording new music from home which will be released this year.

On the future of live music in Gympie, Caitlyn thinks it will bounce back but that it's going to take some time.

"We were the first to go with festivals and everything cancelled, and I think we'll be the last to come back, we'll probably end up out of work for the longest time."

Caitlyn's new album is scheduled to be released by the end of the year.

caitlyn shadbolt coronavirusgympie coronavirus restrictions gympie musicians live music
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What made news on the Northern Rivers this week?

        What made news on the Northern Rivers this week?

        News WATER security, development and the coronavirus – they all made news this week and The Northern Star brought you all the latest updates.

        Cheers to readers as libraries (and pubs) open June 1

        Cheers to readers as libraries (and pubs) open June 1

        News OVER 70s and those at risk to use library in first hour of opening.

        HAPPY HOUR: 50 people allowed in NSW restaurants from June 1

        HAPPY HOUR: 50 people allowed in NSW restaurants from June 1

        News NSW has taken a big leap towards easing restrictions

        Service station employee threatened with knife during holdup

        premium_icon Service station employee threatened with knife during holdup

        News POLICE are investigating the circumstances around an armed robbery which occured at...