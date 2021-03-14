How a broken car part helped cops catch this drunk driver

A 30-year-old man has lost his driver's licence for three months after he was caught drink driving.

A drunk driver has been busted by police after they pulled him over because his car's tail lights weren't working.

Just after midnight on Friday, March 12, officers were patrolling the Pacific Motorway near Tyagarah.

Darren McCaughey from the Tweed Byron Police District said police saw the vehicle did not have its tail lights illuminated.

"Police subsequently stopped the vehicle and spoke to the 30-year-old male driver," he said.

"Police could smell alcohol on the driver's breath and he admitted consuming alcohol during the preceding evening."

A roadside breath test produced a positive result and the man was arrested and taken to the Byron Bay Police Station.

A further breath analysis produced a reading of 0.071.

The man was issued with a fine for low range drink driving and his driver's licence was suspended for three months.