How breathless Izzy plans to win over The Bachelor

HER bubbly personality plus her infectious quirky laugh were some of the features viewers of The Bachelor got to know of former Lismore resident Izzy Sharman-Firth.

She’s the stunning HR manager hoping to find love with Bachelor Locklan Gilbert.

Moments after meeting the 30-year-old suitor, Isabella ‘Izzy’ Sharman-Firth had an asthma attack.

The former Lismore resident introduced herself to Gilbert and accidentally dropped her asthma puffer.

“Locky told me to picture him naked, and I’m thinking to myself, ‘It’s too late. I already have’,” she said.

She then started coughing uncontrollably before reaching for her puffer and saying: “Asthma is not a joke, guys.”

Interestingly, she did not tell her family about her plan to go into the show.

Featured as one of the 23 bachelorettes in this year’s series aired by Channel 10, Sharman-Firth was one of the highlighted ladies of the first episode.

What else do we know of her, besides the fact that she lived in Lismore?

Described as “full of energy with a loud contagious laugh”, Izzy was described as someone who wears her heart on her sleeve, and falls hard and fast.

Happy with everything in her life, the 29-year-old now wants to find someone who enjoys getting among the outdoors and shares her love of travel.

What do you have to offer a potential partner?

Endless love and good times, plenty of questionable decisions (I like to call it ‘spontaneity’) and a positive attitude.

How do you plan on winning over the Bachelor’s heart?

I’m just going to be myself! And maybe my cooking.

The Bachelor Season 8, Izzy.

What would be a deal breaker for you?

If he was a Trump supporter.

Describe your dream date.

Arcade games or something adrenaline pumping, followed by Mexican food and frozen margaritas.

Then a bar hop because neither of us want to date to end.

What’s the most romantic thing a guy has done for you? And vise-versa?

Surprising my boyfriend at the time, at the gate of the airport followed by a picnic by the river.

It was less romantic when I set up the picnic, and realised we were being illuminated by a billboard and were 50m from a busy road.

Where did you grow up, if different to your current hometown?

I was born in Grafton before moving to Lismore when I was 12, where I lived until I was about 21.

Why do you think you’re still single?

Oh, I’m obviously crazy!

What did your family think when you told them you were going on the show?

I’m yet to tell them – dad will not be impressed and will definitely not watch.

Is this your first brush with fame?

No… I was on the front page of the newspaper when I was born and had a painting photographed for the newspaper when I was 5.

What is your biggest fear about being on a show like this?

Having my heart broken on national TV?