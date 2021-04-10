How Aussie police helped save little girl 15,000km away

David Kiper, 38, was arrested following the advice of the AFP ACCCE, Picture:

David Kiper, 38, was arrested following the advice of the AFP ACCCE, Picture:

A three-year-old girl has been saved from further potential harm by a an alleged child abuser after Australian Federal Police tipped off their American counterparts who rescued the child.

It was the efforts of officers from the AFP-led Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation that identified and tracked down an American man accused of creating child exploitation material with his alleged three-year-old victim.

Specially trained to identify and disrupt behaviours that exploit or endanger children, the work of the Australian investigators directly led to saving the youngster, who police claim was being used to create child exploitation material.

David Allen Kiper, 38, was arrested following the tip-off of AFP-led Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation. Picture: Shelby County Detention Center

The man has now been identified as 32-year-old David Allen Kiper, who was arrested at his Kentucky home late last month.

Kiper was raided and charged after the ACCCE alerted America's Homeland Security Investigations he was allegedly creating and uploading images, sexually explicit in nature, of the girl in March of this year.

Despite being over 15,000 km away from the endangered girl, it was the advice of the Australian agency that meant she could be rescued from further harm, as Homeland Security and local police took immediate action to save her and arrest her alleged offender after the ACCCE tip-off.

AFP Commander of the Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation and Child Protection Operations Hilda Sirec said the AFP's expertise meant no matter where in the world children were located, specialist teams stood ready to protect them.

"Our investigators at the ACCCE are dedicated to protecting children in Australia from abuse and work with law enforcement across the world to do the same," Commander Sirec said.

She gave a strong warning to offenders, as she pledged the AFP would stop at nothing to bring them to justice.

"Our message to offenders accessing or exchanging child abuse material is that we will not stop investigating anyone responsible for spreading this abhorrent material and bringing them before the court."

AFP Commander Hilda Sirec said police worked with fellow officers across the globe to keep children safe. Picture: Twitter

Homeland Security Investigations attache to Australia Adam Parks said the teamwork of the two country's agencies meant horrendous crimes would continue to be investigated.

"Despite the distance between the US and Australia, our dedicated men and women are joined together in a solemn duty to protect the vulnerable. As demonstrated in this investigation, we will pursue justice wherever it leads and no matter the hour when confronted by these horrendous crimes," Mr Parks said.

Kiper was charged with 25 child abuse related offences - including five counts of using a minor in a sexual performance.

If found guilty, Kiper could spend up to 20 years behind bars.

Members of the public who have any information about this network or people involved in

child abuse and exploitation are urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as How Aussie police helped save little girl 15,000km away