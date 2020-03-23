Menu
Close-up of a hairdresser cutting the hair of a woman. Selective focus.
How are hairdressers coping with coronavirus?

Marc Stapelberg
23rd Mar 2020 12:00 PM
AS THE region comes to terms with the threat of the coronavirus (COVID-19), one local salon has made its focus “happiness and hygiene”.

Headroom Hair owner Sally Clarke said they had pushed their hygiene practice up to the next level in accordance with recommendations from the Australian Hairdressing Council.

“Drinking cups have been replaced with paper cups, we are also providing disposable gloves for any of the clients to use, and we have removed all the magazines out of the store,” she said.

“We disinfect everything after – the door, the seat, the handles, the Eftpos machine, the basin, scissors, the chairs, all surfaces are being wiped after each client.

“I think we live in such a really good community and people are trying to maintain their normality with this virus and people are trying to support small businesses.

“You try to have a conversation with people about their life, but it definitely comes back to what is happening to the world at the moment.

“We trying to provide a clean, positive, happy space for people to come and continue on with their lives as normal as possible.”

Australian Hairdressing Council chief executive Sandy Chong said there were no calls to close hairdressing salons and hairdressers would restrict the amount people in one area at any given time.

“The effect at the moment is much of our industry is experiencing huge cancellations, and we have concerns of businesses closing and our employees losing their positions,” she said.

“Our concern, of course, is small business people losing their livelihood.

“They are feeling vulnerable with uncertainty of tomorrow.”

Lazuli and Co owner Peta Tillet said their clients were in a really good mood despite being unsure of what to expect.

She said they initially had a lot of cancellations, but had been steadily getting busier again and looking forward were receiving bookings for the coming weeks.

Winks owner Jo Winkler in Lismore said it was business as usual and that numbers hadn’t gone down despite the climate of fear and uncertainty.

northern rivers coronavirus northern rivers hairdressing
Lismore Northern Star

