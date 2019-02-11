How a birthday cake prank landed a family in hospital

A BIRTHDAY lunch has landed a Melbourne family in hospital after their chocolate cake was laced with marijuana.

Anne*, not her real name, told 3AW's Neil Mitchell the Sunday lunch went horribly wrong after a family prankster put chocolate chunks containing marijuana on the birthday cake.

"(It was a) family lunch, everyone's having a lovely time and cake was passed around at dessert with fruit and cream and some nice little chocolate chunks sprinkled all over it," the woman aged in her 50s, who did not want to be identified, told the radio station.

"Turns out that the chocolate chunks contained marijuana. So this was a prank by one of the family members, thought that he'd liven up the family birthday party."

Anne* says a birthday cake prank landed her family in hospital. Picture: Supplied

One hour later, Anne was suffering from throat swelling and dizziness.

"Within three hours myself and four other family members were hospitalised with overdose and I was treated for anaphylaxis with adrenaline," she said.

"Apparently I'm allergic to cannabis or whatever it was in that very high dose."

The incident, on February 3, left the family "terrified" because they had no idea what was happening until the prankster fessed up.

"Which was great in the end because we were able to pass the information on to the hospital and the ambulance."

Anne was left with "really severe" side effects for three days and she, her partner and another family member were forced to miss work.

The woman's elderly parents, aged in their 80s, also unwittingly consumed the cake and spent the night in hospital.

"One of them was vomiting and the other one had extremely high heart rate."

Anne said the prankster, aged in his late 20s and "old enough to know better", had been dealt with.

He got the marijuana-laced chocolate "apparently from a mate who gets it from the US".

"We don't know the quantities in it. It's very unusual, apparently, to have such (a) severe reaction.

"No one ate a lot of chocolate it was just sprinkled over the dessert."

Anne said the family had not got the police involved.

Victoria Police said a matter had to be reported for them to investigate it.

Ambulance Victoria was also contacted for comment.