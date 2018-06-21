How a Ballina musical is supporting refugees

REFUGEE LOBBYING: Ballina Region for Refugees members Gunella Astbrink and Heather McClelland with Federal Member for Richmond, Justine Elliot (centre).

BALLINA Region for Refugees has sold out its fundraising night at the Ballina Players' performance of HMS Pinafore.

The charity night for the group is on tonight and will raise funds for the BR4R's homestay program.

In this program, the homes of supporters in the Ballina region are opened to refugees and asylum seekers for short-term stays.

Carmen Watson, from the group, said it was a good cause.

"The compassionate motivation of homestay hosts is to provide respite to those who are undergoing very difficult experiences,” she said.

"Through homestay and in other ways, the group aims to help in building a bridge between asylum seekers and refugees and the Australian community.”

Proceeds from the musical night will fund the homestays but also contribute to the Nauru Friendship Group - local women giving a hand of friendship to isolated women on Nauru.

