Hovel attracts many offers before hitting market

IT'S not just Brisbane's 'lifestyle' suburbs that are feeling the heat of the housing market.

A rundown home in the industrial suburb of Geebung, in the city's north, has attracted seven offers in seven days despite not yet hitting the market.

A sign saying; 'For sale, coming soon' at the front of the unrenovated, brick home at 42 Halsmere Street was all it took to attract attention from desperate buyers.

Jordan Lim of Place Estate Agents said the offers came from local buyers, who had been alerted through 'word of mouth' or had been driving the streets looking for properties.

The owners bought the four-bedroom, two-bathroom house almost 30 years ago for just $140,000.

They lived in it for several years, but after moving to Townsville, decided to keep it as an investment.

Not surprisingly, they reckon now is a good time to cash in on that investment.

Mr Lim said the house, which was now vacant, had never been touched.

He said many buyers saw it as an 'entry level' opportunity and the chance to secure a home on a 607 sqm block.

Mr Lim said it was becoming more common for owners to pre-market their properties to gauge buyer interest.

The first open house for the property is this Saturday. Run, don't walk.

Originally published as Hovel attracts 7 offers before hitting market