Menu
Login
The Gargett house was consumed by the fire.
The Gargett house was consumed by the fire. Contributed
Breaking

House gutted by fire in Pioneer Valley

15th Nov 2018 11:11 PM | Updated: 16th Nov 2018 5:52 AM

FIRE has destroyed a house at Gargett, in the Pioneer Valley.

The blaze, which gutted the low-set brick house in the centre on the township, on Mackay-Eungella Road, was reported to Queensland Fire and Emergency Services just after 7.30pm Thursday, a QFES spokeswoman said.

Gargett Rural Fire brigade responded as well as two units from Walkerston and one from Mackay, she said.

Queensland Ambulance Service also attended.

A spokesman said the house was unoccupied but QAS attended on standby for firefighters who donned breathing apparatus to fight the fire.

A post on Facebook site Mackay and Surrounding Areas said the home was close to Gargett general store.

gargett fire pioneer valley fire qfes
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    New equipment helps keep us safe in the water

    New equipment helps keep us safe in the water

    News ORGANISATION plays a crucial role in patrolling our waterways.

    Doing this while driving will cost you 10 demerit points

    Doing this while driving will cost you 10 demerit points

    Crime Police will be clamping down on this behaviour that costs lives

    Funeral held for beloved surf life saver

    Funeral held for beloved surf life saver

    News "Much sadness" after death of mentor and good friend

    Scavengers run amok at Vinnies

    Scavengers run amok at Vinnies

    Council News Property owners fed up with charity bins

    Local Partners