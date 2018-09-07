House fire claims elderly man's life

A MAN has died, another is critical, and several police have been treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire in NSW.

About 9.20pm yesterday, emergency services were called to reports of a house on fire on Madigan Boulevard, Mount Warrigal, south of Wollongong.

Firefighters and police evacuated two people from the home.

One man, aged 84, died at the scene after he was unable to be resuscitated.

The man's son, aged 53, was removed by police and fire fighters.

He was revived at the scene before being airlifted to Royal North Shore Hospital for treatment.

He is believed to be in a critical condition.

Four police officers required treatment for smoke inhalation. Three were treated at the scene.

The other, a male senior constable, was taken to Shellharbour Hospital for treatment. He has since been released.

The house was destroyed in the fire. The site has been secured and will be forensically examined.

Detectives from Lake Illawarra Police District will investigate the incident.

While the cause is not known at this stage, it is not believed to be suspicious.

Inquiries continue and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.