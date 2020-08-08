Menu
A Ballina home has been destroyed in a fire.
HOUSE FIRE: Ballina home destroyed in huge blaze

Rebecca Lollback
by
8th Aug 2020 8:31 AM
JUST after 7am on Saturday morning, Fire and Rescue NSW crews were called to a house fire on Norlyn Avenue in Ballina.

Firefighters arrived to find a house fully involved in fire with signs of structural collapse evident.

Crews worked to knock the fire down and are now preventing damage to neighbouring buildings.

All occupants are accounted for.

Acting Superintendent, Scott Dodson from Fire and Rescue NSW, said it was a timely reminder for the community to develop their fire escape plan.

"Now is the time for residents to check they have a working smoke alarm and that all members of the family have an awareness of calling Triple Zero (000) in an emergency," he said.

The Ballina community is already rallying to help the residents, who have lost everything in the blaze.

Posting on Ballina Crime Reports, Leann Killmore wrote: "If anyone knows the family, please get them to contact BCR. We are here to help. Can organise immediate warm clothes.

