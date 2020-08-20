House destroyed by fire this afternoon

Fire crews arrived to find the home on Tweed Valley Way completely involved.

A HOUSE at Mooball has been destroyed by fire this afternoon.

Numerous emergency calls were received at 1.35pm about a structure fire on Tweed Valley Way.

NSW Fire & Rescue crews as well as RFS crews from Burringbar and Mullumbimby attended the fire, as well as police, ambulance and Essential Energy.

They found the house fully involved when they arrived.

An RFS spokesman said the house was completely destroyed and no one was in the house at the time, nor any injuries reported.

The fire is now under control.