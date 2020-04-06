Menu
Five rooms in plush Darwin building One30 Esplanade, owned by the Halikos Group, have been booked to assist in forced quarantining, without the knowledge or consent of building owners, managers or residents. Picture: Glenn Campbell
News

Hotel used for forced quarantine without owners' knowledge

by WILL ZWAR
6th Apr 2020 8:52 AM
FIVE rooms in a plush Darwin building have been booked to assist in forced quarantining, without the knowledge or consent of building owners, managers or residents.

But the NT Government has denied any wrongdoing, saying all hotels contacted had responded, saying they understood a request for accommodation to be used as a quarantine facility.

One30 Esplanade, owned by the Halikos Group, had the rooms booked for forced quarantine regulations by the Government without advising management.

A letter sent to owners, residents and managing agents said management had only found out after investigating the bookings.

"Please note, through investigation by your Body Corporate Manager and The Chairman it has been discovered that the Department of Family Planning are using 5 apartments in 130 Esplanade for forced Quarantine due to COVID-19," the letter said.

"We are very disappointed that no notification has been received from the Northern Territory Government, the Police or the Department of Family Planning notifying us of this issue."

"There is 24-hour security on site and the police are doing random checks on the occupants. "All meals are delivered to the apartment doors."

The letter urged residents to contact the pandemic centre if they felt unwell.

However, a government spokeswoman said the hotel should have been aware of any arrangements.

"Commercial accommodation providers and building owners proactively responded and agreed to requests to provide quarantine accommodation," she said.

"They were also informed of the regulations commercial accommodation providers and hotel guests in quarantine must abide by.

"It is the responsibility of accommodation providers to share this information with their staff, other hotel guests and associated bodies."

Another Halikos building, H on Smith St, is also housing a number of quarantined arrivals into Darwin.

Halikos general manager Shane Dignan said the building wanted to do what it could to keep existing tenants and residents safe.

"Like everyone, we're just trying to get through this crisis as best we can and assist people as best we can and keep people safe," he said.

Originally published as Hotel used for forced quarantine without management knowledge



