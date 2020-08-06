Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Hotel quarantine bungle deepens with PM’s revelation

by MICHAEL WRAY
6th Aug 2020 5:13 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Scott Morrison says the Palaszczuk Government operated outside nationally agreed arrangements for returning diplomats when it granted a man an exemption from hotel quarantine.

The Prime Minister yesterday weighed into the bungled handling of the case after Queensland unilaterally announced it was ending the right for diplomats and consular staff to quarantine at home instead of a hotel.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has faced mounting criticism after The Courier-Mail revealed officials provided an exemption to a man who claimed he was a consular official but was in fact a private security contractor working at the Australian Embassy in Afghanistan.

Last Friday the man caught a packed Jetstar flight from Sydney to the Sunshine Coast before driving to his home in Toowoomba. He subsequently tested positive for coronavirus and officials believe he was infectious on the flight, sparking a health alert.

 

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is not impressed with the Queensland Government’s actions. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gary Ramage
Prime Minister Scott Morrison is not impressed with the Queensland Government’s actions. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gary Ramage

It's understood the man failed to follow directives from his employer about what exemptions he was entitled to access.

The Queensland Government insists the man did "everything right" but sent three documents attached to his exemption application to police for investigation.

Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said investigators had "no concerns" about the man's actions.

But Mr Morrison said genuine diplomats were never expected to be allowed to catch commercial domestic flights to return home for self-quarantine.

"The arrangement was, those diplomats who were returning into Australia, where they could go directly into a private vehicle, and they were going to Canberra, and transfer immediately and commit to self-isolation in their residence," he told 2GB.

"What happened with this was, Queensland gave an exemption for people to go and get on a plane out to the Sunshine Coast and then go to Toowoomba, that's got nothing to do with any arrangements that the federal government has."

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young has defended her decision to grant a man an exemption from hotel quarantine. Pic Annette Dew
Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young has defended her decision to grant a man an exemption from hotel quarantine. Pic Annette Dew

Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young defended the exemption and said the man did "everything correctly" travelling back to Queensland including wearing a mask.

Fairfax MP Ted O'Brien said it was time the Queensland Government was called out for "spreading misinformation" about the case.

"Misinformation risks unnecessary panic and deflects attention from the things that really need to be addressed," he said.

"The Queensland Government claimed that the passenger was a consular official - false, that he was travelling on a diplomatic passport - false, and that he was allowed into Queensland after a written request from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade - false."

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Hotel quarantine bungle deepens with PM's revelation

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks hotel quarantine queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TOURISM GOLDMINE: Bold plan to bring $450M into Ballina area

        Premium Content TOURISM GOLDMINE: Bold plan to bring $450M into Ballina area

        News THE visitor economy generates hundreds of jobs, so the council has developed a new ‘road map’ to ensure it thrives.

        WARNING: Dunes in danger of collapse due to erosion

        Premium Content WARNING: Dunes in danger of collapse due to erosion

        News High tides could undermine already vulnerable sand dunes

        SAFER HERE: COVID refugees enjoy our hospitality

        Premium Content SAFER HERE: COVID refugees enjoy our hospitality

        Travel “They said they’d throw stones at us ...”

        Is the Northern Rivers the kindest place on Earth?

        Is the Northern Rivers the kindest place on Earth?

        News WE’RE looking for acts of kindness and good deeds that shouldn’t go unnoticed.