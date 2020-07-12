Hotel patrons told to go into lockdown after 9th new case

Disease detectives have still not been able to track down the elusive source of the COVID-19 cluster at a popular Sydney hotel as over a thousand patrons are told to immediately self-isolate and get tested.

Another four people were confirmed yesterday as testing positive from Casula's Crossroads Hotel bringing the shocking total to nine as the danger period was extended yesterday from July 3 to July 10.

An 18-year-old staff member from south-western Sydney and a Victorian man in his 20s who dined at the hotel on July 3 are among the latest cases.

Genome testing is being done on them as well as the other newly-positive tests, a woman in her 50s who is a close contact of the teenager, and a woman aged in her 40s who had dinner at the hotel on July 3.

These are in addition to the previously reported cases of a 30-year-old woman from Liverpool and a 50-year-old man from the Blue Mountains who has passed coronavirus to three members of his household, the state's chief medical officer Kerry Chant said.

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant provides a COVID-19 update. Picture: Damian Shaw



None of the nine cases is believed to be the source of infection at the hotel, NSW Health said.

"We have not concluded a definite source of infection and those investigations are ongoing," Dr Chant said.

NSW is at a "critical stage" to shut down the spread after the virus continued out of control in Melbourne with a70-year-old man dying bringing the national death toll to 108.

Also in Victoria there were 273 new cases including eight staff members at The Alfred Hospital and two Coles employees.

The appeal for everyone who attended Crossroads Hotel the week before it was shut down comes as it can be revealed not everyone did the right thing and signed in with their name and contact details, making them harder to trace.

Carpark testing continues for COVID-19 at the Crossroads Hotel in Casula. Picture: Dylan Robinson



The hotel did have a COVID-19 safety plan in place and investigators are looking into whether social distancing rules were adhered to.

Over 600 people were at the hotel on the evening of July 3 alone and the staff member who tested positive worked that night and subsequent days.

The Liverpool woman and Blue Mountains man were both at the hotel that evening as was the Victorian man and the woman aged in her 40s.

Dr Chant said the teenager was not believed to be the source of the outbreak.

Anyone who has attended the Crossroads Hotel in Casula between July 3 and July 10 is asked to be tested. Picture: Dylan Robinson



Dr Chant said the self isolation order was likely to impact a "large" number of people who had attended Crossroads Hotel who needed to self-isolate even if they test negative for the virus. Over 1200 people who attended the hotel have already been tested.

"Even if you get a negative test that does not mean you are out of the woods, and hence we are asking that you isolate yourself for 14 days since you were last at the Crossroads Hotel," Dr Chant said.

"A negative test does not mean that you can breach self-isolation."

She said the cluster at the hotel was a reminder to all businesses that "even when you have a plan it really is important to have vigilance in terms of the implementation of the plan".

Premier Gladys Berejiklian says anyone failing to follow the orders will be fined. Picture: Damian Shaw



Premier Gladys Berejiklian said anyone breaching orders to self isolate would "absolutely" face a fine and tougher measures could follow.

"If you've been asked to be in isolation and you breach those orders of course (you'd face a fine)," she said.

"We have literally the next few weeks to continue on the strong path we've been on, otherwise we will go down the path of Victoria. It's up to us now.

"Do not be suprised if the government takes decisions to further reduce the risk in the next month in particular of community transmission getting to a stage where it is out of control."

Originally published as Hotel patrons told to go into lockdown after 9th new case