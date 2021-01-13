Hot spots for break-ins, thefts from cars

SECURE YOUR VALUABLES: Police remind residents and vistoris to lock their homes and cars when they go out as the number of opportunistic thefts has jumped in the Byron Tweed region.

SECURE YOUR VALUABLES: Police remind residents and vistoris to lock their homes and cars when they go out as the number of opportunistic thefts has jumped in the Byron Tweed region.

You might think your handbag or car keys are safe on your kitchen bench – but you’d be wrong.

Tweed Byron Police District said there had been an increase in opportunistic break-ins and stealing from cars over the past 48 hours.

Officers said in the Byron Bay area, Paterson St and Beachcomber St were hot spots for a number of offences.

And in the Kingscliff and Chinderah area, Phillip St, Shell St and Sand St have also had reported thefts from cars.

A police spokesman said people should not be careless and lock up their valuables.

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind the community of the importance of ensuring their cars and homes are always locked and secured,” he said.

“Make sure valuables are locked up and kept out of sight in both your cars and inside your home.

“Don’t leave handbags, wallets, keys or valuables on the dining table or kitchen bench, put them in a drawer or cupboard, out of sight and make sure your home is always secured.”

Anyone with any imformation regarding stolen cars or items can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.