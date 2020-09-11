Hot property for sale in the Lismore CBD

UNDER THE HAMMER: Well-known Keen St property Black Sombrero will be auctioned on site on Friday September 11, 2020. Photo: Marc Stapelberg

ONE of Lismore's best known CBD properties will go under the hammer on Friday.

At 11am the former home of popular Mexican restaurant Black Sombrero at 136 Keen St will be auctioned on the site.

It is understood that this is a mortgagee auction.

Agent Peter Butcher said the property, which comprises land area of 544 sqm and floor area of 363 sqm, will be sold as vacant possession.

"We have had a good interest from potential purchasers," he said.

"The premises have had previous usage as a retail sporting goods store and more recently as a Mexican restaurant and is ideally suited to an owner-occupier or rental investment."

Further down the road at 85 Keen St, a retail property which has housed the longest family-owned bicycle shop on the same site, is on the market.

SHOP FOR SALE: The building which houses popular Lismore bike shop Harris Cycles is on the market for $320,000.

The building is the storefront for Harris Cycles and is for sale at $320,000 (plus GST if applicable).

For buyers looking for an investment to their commercial portfolio, they will be interested in a property marketed as "an imposing concrete tilt slab and clad building on fringe of Central Business District, on a corner allotment with three street frontages".

Situated at 123-125 Woodlark St, the property is listed at $1.85 million plus GST (if applicable).

The low-maintenance, easily managed building was built in 2008 with Dulux being an anchor tenant since then and it also houses a national advertising company and government-funded corporation.

POTENTIAL INVESTMENT: Situated at 123-125 Woodlark St, Lismore, a commercial property listed at $1.85m will interest buyers looking to add to their business portfolio.

Comprising a land area about 1011 sqm, zoned B3 Commercial Core, the property has a nett income around $119,000 per annum, plus GST.

Meanwhile, a former pub known as Tommy's Bar & Restaurant, situated at 75 Molesworth St, and listed for sale at $995,000 plus GST, is now under contract.

The premises is comprised of three separate areas being accommodation upstairs, restaurant, lounge and bar downstairs

Agent Chris Harley said the new owner's plans "will be great for Lismore".