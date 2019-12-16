Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Authorities must hold little hope of salvaging the contents of a refrigerated truck that has crashed in almost 40-degree temperatures.
Authorities must hold little hope of salvaging the contents of a refrigerated truck that has crashed in almost 40-degree temperatures.
News

Hot mess as refrigerated truck crashes in heatwave

by Danielle O’Neal
16th Dec 2019 1:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TRUCK carrying cold food rolled on an off ramp on the Old Pacific Highway north of the Gold Coast, with the exit expected to be closed for several hours.

The truck rolled at the roundabout off the Yatala north exit of the Old Pacific Highway before 10am.

Police said the exit ramp was expected to remain closed for a number of hours.

There have been conflicting reports that the truck contained either pet food or ice-cream.

Paramedics treated the truck driver for minor abrasions, with no other people injured.

The fate of the cold contents of the truck remains unknown, with temperatures at the Gold Coast exceeding 39 degrees at 11am.

crash highway closed truck crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        11-year-old’s brave fight after snake bite

        premium_icon 11-year-old’s brave fight after snake bite

        Health A North Coast girl who was bitten by a tiger snake in her backyard is fighting every day to get back to her normal bubbly self.

        'The next minute he was in danger of losing an ear'

        premium_icon 'The next minute he was in danger of losing an ear'

        News Off-duty police officer was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery

        Why this woman is visiting beaches in 230 countries

        premium_icon Why this woman is visiting beaches in 230 countries

        News A BYRON BAY woman will run more than 16km of beaches across 230 countries to...

        Rain helps fireys, but more needed

        Rain helps fireys, but more needed

        News THE much-needed rain is a mixed blessing on the fireground, with cloudy conditions...