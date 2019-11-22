Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
FILE PHOTO: Three offenders stormed the CBX Hotel pokie room this morning. Photo: Liam Kidston
FILE PHOTO: Three offenders stormed the CBX Hotel pokie room this morning. Photo: Liam Kidston
Breaking

Hostages held in terrifying pokie room heist

Ashley Carter
22nd Nov 2019 10:45 AM | Updated: 10:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are searching for three men who held pub patrons hostage early this morning armed with sawn-off weapons before fleeing the scene.

Sunshine Coast CIB Acting officer-in-charge Chris Eaton said about 4.50am, three men entered the CBX Hotel on Bulcock St.

Caloundra's CBX hotel. Photo: Supplied
Caloundra's CBX hotel. Photo: Supplied

All three men wore masks and were armed with sawn-off firearms, Senior Sergeant Eaton said.

Two of the offenders held a group of patrons hostage in the pokies room while the third demanded a sum of money from a female employee.

The woman handed over the money and the three men fled the scene in a black Mitsubishi sedan.

No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information that could help identify the men is urged to contact police. Investigations are continuing.

More to come.

More Stories

armed robbery cbx hotel editors picks gun crime sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        More refugees headed for regions

        premium_icon More refugees headed for regions

        News The Federal Government will today release a review into Australia’s refugee and humanitarian program and its response will lead to a shake-up of the system.

        Automotive tycoon helps equine disability support service

        premium_icon Automotive tycoon helps equine disability support service

        News Riding for the Disabled has received a grant to keep animals safe

        EMERGENCY ALERT: Fire burning through pine plantations

        EMERGENCY ALERT: Fire burning through pine plantations

        News The fire warning has been escalated

        Gig guide: From Tex Perkins to Beccy Cole

        premium_icon Gig guide: From Tex Perkins to Beccy Cole

        Whats On There are some fantastic gigs in this week's Northern Rivers list