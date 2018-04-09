Menu
Kate Middleton: Hospital ready for royal birth

by The Sun

PREPARATIONS are now underway for the hotly anticipated royal birth as St Mary's Hospital seals off the road leading to the Lindo Wing where Kate Middleton will give birth to her third baby.

Now the Duchess of Cambridge has carried out her final royal engagement and is officially on maternity leave anticipation is building - as parking suspension signs and barriers go up outside the Lindo Wing.

Crowd barriers are erected opposite the private Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in central London on April 9, 2018. Picture: AFP
There had been rumours the Duchess of Cambridge wanted to give birth to her third child at home.

But she will head to the private wing at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, central London, where she had both Prince George, four, and Princess Charlotte, two.

Prince William and Prince Harry were also born on the famous wing.

It is expected Kate will give birth around April 23 - as the hospital prepares for the hysteria from royal fans who are predicted to gather in vast crowds outside the famous wing.

Excited fans have gathered days before previous due dates so they can be one of the first to catch a glimpse of the newest and smallest royal.

People have been so dedicated in the past they have even camped out in all weathers so they didn't lose their spot in front of the famous steps.

Fans wrapped themselves in Union Jack's, put up bunting and waved flags as they stationed themselves outside the hospital - this birth is expected to be no different.

Last September Kensington Palace announced the new royal baby is on the way - causing a fever-pitch excitement to ripple across the world.

A month later the palace revealed Kate and William confirmed the due date is April.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished with permission.

Topics:  childbirth hospital kate middleton royal baby royal family

