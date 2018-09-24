HORROR WEEKEND: Five motorcyclists die on our roads

FIVE motorcyclists have died on NSW roads during the weekend - including two on the Northern Rivers - prompting the highway patrol police to urge riders to be more vigilant when they are on the road

Traffic and Highway Patrol Command Assistant Commissioner, Michael Corboy, said an increasing number of crashes this year were involving some of the state's most vulnerable road users - motorcyclists and pedestrians.

"Six people - five of whom were motorcyclists - lost their lives on NSW roads across the weekend.

"So far this year, our provisional data shows 41 motorcyclists and 53 pedestrians have lost their lives on NSW roads," Assistant Commissioner Corboy said.

"As a motorcyclist myself I know how vulnerable you feel when you are on the road. It is up to all of us as riders to make sure we're as safe as we can be.

"While the causes of the weekend's tragedies remain under investigation, I would encourage pedestrians and riders to be more aware of their surroundings and for drivers to realise some of their fellow road users are not as protected as they are.

"All riders should ride according to their skills and ability and buy the best bike for their riding level."

Summary of crashes:

About 2.20pm (Friday September 21, 2018), emergency services were called to Bangalow Road at Clunes, about 20km north-east of Lismore, following reports a motorcycle had collided with a tip truck and a Subaru Outback station wagon. The rider, a man believed to be aged in his 50s, died at the scene.

A man died after the trail bike he was riding hit a tree at Rappville just south of Casino. Around 2pm (Saturday September 22, 2018), three men were riding trail bikes along Carwong Road when it appears one of the riders lost control and hit a tree. Emergency services attended the crash scene; however, the man was unable to be revived.

A 53-year-old male motorcyclist died after a crash between a motorbike and car at Spencer, on the Hawkesbury River. About 11.30am yesterday (Sunday September 23, 2018) police attended Wisemans Ferry Road - between Berecry Road and Mangrove Creek Road - after reports of a collision. The motorcyclist from Wallsend died at the scene.

A 21-year-old man died following a motorcycle crash at Dubbo on Saturday. The crash occurred about 10.40pm (Saturday September 22, 2018), when emergency services were called to Beddoes Avenue, following reports a male rider had crashed into a fence. The 21-year-old man died at the scene.

An 18-year-old man died and three people - a 17-year-old girl and two boys, aged 14 and 12 - were seriously injured when a car crashed and rolled near Armidale. The crash occurred about 5.15pm (Saturday September 22, 2018), emergency services were called to Castledoyle Road at Castle Doyle, about 11km east of Armidale.

A 46-year-old man died after a motorcycle crash at Blackbutt, near Shellharbour. Just after 2.30pm (Saturday September 22, 2018), a male rider was travelling north along Chillawong Circuit when it appears he has lost control and hit a tree. The 46-year-old local man died at the scene