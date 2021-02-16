Sex offender found with ‘deep fried’ body parts

A US sex offender has been charged after police found numerous body parts in a moving van and a bin, including deep fried hands and feet.

A US sex offender has been charged after police found numerous body parts in a moving van and a bin, including deep fried hands and feet.

A Philadelphia man has been busted after body parts were found in a U-Haul and dumpster - including deep-fried hands and feet, according to a report.

Taray Herring, 47, was arraigned on Saturday on charges that include burglary, abuse of a corpse and evidence-tampering, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Police had been responding to a call about a burglary in the Somerton neighbourhood on Thursday morning and began chasing a U-Haul truck that had fled a home there.

When they pulled the truck over, the driver got out and reportedly said, "I don't want anything to do with this, and there's a body in the back."

Police found a dismembered body in a trash bag, along with a weapon.

The unidentified motorist and a passenger, who was identified as Herring, were both taken into custody, but the driver was released without charges, the Inquirer reported.

After speaking to Herring, detectives searched dumpsters near a strip mall and found black trash bags with a person's hands and feet, all of which were deep-fried, a law enforcement source told the outlet.

There were also cut-up legs, which were not deep-fried, which were found in trash bags, the source told the paper.

Police said the medical examiner's office was still working to identify the remains.

It's unclear whether the dismembered corpse had any connection to the burglary, which occurred on Thursday at a home owned by 70-year-old Peter Gerold.

A person from a different state had requested a welfare check on Gerold on Wednesday after not hearing from him for "some time".

Police went to the home, but didn't enter because they didn't notice anything suspicious, the outlet reported.

"We don't just kick people's doors in," police corporal Jasmine Reilly said, according to the Inquirer. "There must be a reason why we go in there."

Herring, who is a registered sex offender listed on the state police's site, has been ordered to be held without bail.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Horror 'deep fried' body parts discovery