Horror attack captured on swell camera

WARNING: Distressing content

Surf cameras have captured the moment a man was attacked by a shark at at Coolangatta on Queensland's Gold Coast while other surfers are nearby.

The 46-year-old man suffered a fatal leg injury when he was bitten by the shark while surfing outside the local surf life saving club.

He has been named as Miami man Nick Slater, by local media.

A spokeswoman for Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics were called to Greenmount Beach at 5.08pm on Tuesday with reports an adult male had suffered significant shark bite injuries.

Queensland Police said "the man was pulled from the surf suffering from a life-threatening leg injury."

"The man succumbed to his injuries at the scene. A report will be prepared for the coroner."

Shocking video footage filmed on Swellnet cameras and obtained by The Courier Mail has revealed the moment the man was attacked by the shark, where the victim can be seen being pulled under the water

The incident happened within metres of dozens of other surfers.

A separate Coastalwatch camera captured the moments following the attack where the man is dragged to shore.

"The guy who was surfing nearby said it was just so quick," a lifeguard told 10 News.

"It was a pretty big go at him, the shark had."

It's the third fatal attack in Queensland this year following the deaths of Zachary Robba in April and Matthew Tratt in July.

The man is pulled from the surf. Picture: Coastalwatch

A man has died in a shark attack at Coolangatta.

In a chilling witness account, a surfer who was in the water at the time can be heard saying he "saw the shark swim under him" in a video posted to Instagram.

Elsewhere a man said he was walking on the footpath at the beach when he saw a surfboard floating.

"I just presumed he might have got knocked out because he wasn't moving in the water," the man told 7 News.

Several people helped drag the victim onto the beach.

"We got him onto the sand. There was a lifeguard 4WD there already ... and they had a stretcher. We put him on the stretcher but he was pretty much gone by then.

"There wasn't any blood.

"From the groin to his knee, there was nothing there. It was just like hanging there but not much."

A man has died in the first fatal shark attack on the GC in more than 60 years. 7NEWS spoke with one of the men who tried to bring him into shore. “I ran down to the beach, dropped by board, sort of trudged through the line-up to get to him.” https://t.co/DGEFxQcf41 #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/2DEI9URIr6 — 7NEWS Sunshine Coast (@7NewsSC) September 8, 2020

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate has declared beaches will be shut from the NSW border to Burleigh tomorrow, with lifeguards patrolling the waters on jet skis while a helicopter will monitor from the air.

It is believed to be the first shark attack at a netted Gold Coast beach since a 20-year-old surfer suffered non-fatal injuries at Nobbys Beach in 2012.

Greenmount Beach, near the New South Wales border, is netted, but does not cover surface to bottom.

It's also about 20km from South Kingscliff in northern NSW, where a 60-year-old surfer died after being mauled by a three-metre white shark in June.

Originally published as Horror attack captured on swell camera