Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Horror as man allegedly eats grandma

3rd Jun 2020 3:17 PM

 

A California man has been arrested after horrified officers allegedly caught him eating his own grandmother.

Police said Dwayne Wallick, 37, was discovered at about 2pm on Monday straddling his 90-year-old grandma, Ruby Wallick, and "digging into her flesh" in Richmond after they were called to the home for a disturbance.

They had received reports a man was standing over a woman's body covered in blood.

Officers said when they entered the home, they ordered Mr Wallick to stop what he was doing, but he continued to attack the dead woman.

 

A man was allegedly eating his grandma.
A man was allegedly eating his grandma.

Mr Wallick was subdued by police with a taser before he was arrested on suspicion of murder.

A physical altercation was required to handcuff him.

Ms Wallick was said to have "missing pieces of flesh" when paramedics arrived and she was declared dead at the scene.

Her grandson was admitted to hospital for treatment of some injuries.

Police said it was unclear if the woman was killed before they found her grandson allegedly eating her.

They are investigating whether drug use played a role.

Originally published as Horror as man allegedly eats grandma

More Stories

california cannibalism crime offbeat us crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        5 Northern Rivers attractions offered to NSW visitors

        premium_icon 5 Northern Rivers attractions offered to NSW visitors

        News FIVE local attractions have been touted as a must-see by NSW visitors.

        Does the local building industry require stimulus?

        premium_icon Does the local building industry require stimulus?

        News THE government is considering a stimulus package to help homeowners and the...

        Who will get $25k homebuyers handout

        Who will get $25k homebuyers handout

        Property Families with a combined income of less than $200,000 are winners

        10 years since a tornado changed Lennox Head forever

        premium_icon 10 years since a tornado changed Lennox Head forever

        News We talk to locals about the tornado that destroyed their village