Horror 24 hours on NSW roads

Three people, including a teenager, have lost their lives during a horror 24 hours on New South Wales roads. Picture: David Swift

Three people, including a teenager, have lost their lives during a horror 24 hours on New South Wales roads. Picture: David Swift

Three people, including a teenager, have lost their lives during a horror 24 hours on New South Wales roads.

A 17-year-old P-plate driver was believed to be behind the wheel of a Holden Commodore carrying five other teenagers when it slammed into a fence in Sydney's Northern Beaches late Saturday night, killing a 19-year-old passenger.

Emergency services were called to Caladenia Close in Elanora Heights about 11.20pm.

The 19-year-old suffered critical head injuries and died at the scene.

Police said the 17-year-old driver who was on his red P-plates was taken to hospital for mandatory blood and urine testing.

A 19-year-old is dead after the Holden Commodore he was travelling in – with five other teenagers – smashed through a fence at Elanora Heights on Sydney’s Northern Beaches. Picture: David Swift

"Obviously everybody in this incident, being the people in their vehicles and their families, are all quite traumatised," Superintendent Patrick Sharkey of Northern Beaches Police Area Command said while addressing the media from Dee Why.

The four surviving passengers, three 16-year-old boys, a 16-year-old girl, and the 17-year-old driver were taken to Royal North Shore Hospital as a precaution.

Meanwhile, a woman believed to be in her 40s was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Sydney's west on Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Moorebank Ave, in Moorebank, about 10am following reports two cars and a motorcycle had collided.

The female passenger on the motorcycle died at the scene.

The male rider of the motorcycle was taken to Liverpool Hospital in a critical condition.

Emergency crews were called to Moorebank following reports two cars and a motorcycle had collided. The female passenger on the motorcycle died at the scene. Picture: 7 News

It is understood the driver of a Lexus, a 36-year-old man, and the driver of a Mazda, a 43-year-old man, were both uninjured and taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

A man was killed in a separate crash in the Sutherland Shire on Saturday night.

Authorities were called to the Princes Highway in Sylvania about 7.30pm where a Toyota Corolla hatchback had veered off the road and struck a power pole.

Rescuers worked for almost an hour to cut the 30-year-old driver free after he was trapped inside the car. He was rushed to St George Hospital but died on the way.

He was the only person in the vehicle.

Detectives are eager to speak with anyone who may have information about the crash or have dashcam vision of the incident.

Originally published as Horror 24 hours on NSW roads