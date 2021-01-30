Menu
Two cars were allegedly racing on a Melbourne freeway at shocking speeds before one of the drivers had his Mercedes taken away.
Crime

Horrifying speed hit by alleged racers

by Melissa Iaria
30th Jan 2021 12:53 PM

A man has lost his Mercedes for a month after allegedly hitting 201km/h while racing another car on a Melbourne freeway.

Highway patrol officers were travelling down the Monash Freeway in an unmarked vehicle when they were overtaken by two speeding cars just after 7pm on Friday.

The white Mercedes coupe and grey Mitsubishi Lancer allegedly reached speeds of 201km/h in an 80km/h zone as they weaved in and out of traffic.

Officers tried to intercept the Mitsubishi but the driver failed to stop and continued at speed, police said.

The Mercedes driver was intercepted and returned an alleged breath test reading of 0.065.

The Keysborough man, 30, had his licence suspended immediately and his car impounded for 30 days at a cost of $932.40.

He is expected to also be charged on summons with exceeding the speed limit, driving at a speed and manner dangerous and drink driving, police said.

Police are still searching for the Mitsubishi driver and anyone with dashcam footage of the incident or any other information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

