She was sexually harassed. She complained. Now she's dead

Gruesome details have emerged about the murder of Vanessa Guillen, who was allegedly bludgeoned to death and entombed in cement.

Gruesome details have emerged about the murder of Vanessa Guillen, who was allegedly bludgeoned to death and entombed in cement.

Ambitious and bright, when young soldier Vanessa Guillen disappeared from the parking lot of her barracks in Fort Hood, Texas there were immediate concerns.

Ms Guillen was of Hispanic descent, short of stature, weighing just 57kg, with black hair and brown eyes.

She had told her family in the weeks prior to the disappearance that she had been sexually harassed by an unnamed sergeant.

The man's stares had made her uncomfortable and he would follow her while jogging.

She had trouble sleeping and described the army base as "evil".

Vanessa Guillen’s remains were allegedly found about 20 miles from Fort Hood, Texas. Picture: Fort Hood/US Army

Her mother told her to report the man, but Ms Guillen said "she could put a stop to it herself".

The case immediately made national headlines in the United States.

It was unlikely she had left of her own volition. Her car keys, ID card, wallet and barracks key were found at her work when she went missing on April 22.

Investigators immediately suspected foul play.

Initially, 500 soldiers a day were tasked with searching the area nearby for her.

Then, on July 1, human remains were found near the Leon River in Bell County, about 32km east of Fort Hood. Her family were adamant they were Vanessa's.

The main suspect was Army Specialist Aaron David Robinson.

Soldier Aaron Robinson was named as a suspect. Picture: Supplied

He had fled Fort Hood on June 30 and died by suicide on July 1 when he realised authorities were closing in.

Authorities believe Robinson was not the subject of the sexual harassment claims made by Ms Guillen.

Military officials said they had identified two suspects - Robinson and a civilian Cecily Aguilar.

Now new details have emerged about the way she was allegedly murdered.

Ms Guillen went missing on April 22.

Ms Guillen's death had been horrific.

It's suspected Ms Guillen confronted Robinson over an alleged affair he was having while in the armoury room, and an argument broke out.

Robinson allegedly told Guillen she would not ruin his military career, grabbed a hammer and bludgeoned her to death, The Sun reports.

She was allegedly killed in the armoury room before her body was mutilated, chopped up and encased in cement.

She was reportedly beaten so badly she could only be identified through the strands of her hair.

Witnesses have told authorities that on April 22, they saw Robinson pulling a large "tough box" with wheels.

It appeared to be heavy. They saw him put the box in his vehicle and drive away.

Cecily Aguilar is also suspected of being involved in Guillen's death, according to the Unites States Department of Justice. Picture: Bell County Jail

Authorities have charged Aguilar, 22, with one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence. Aguilar is currently in custody at the Bell County Jail, CBS Austin reports.

The Sun reports Aguilar is the estranged wife of another Fort Hood soldier. She may have been having some sort of relationship with Robinson

A Department of Justice statement alleges that Robinson admitted to Cecily Aguilar he had killed Guillen.

The complaint further alleges that at a later time Aguilar recognised the deceased, whom she helped Robinson mutilate and dispose of, as Vanessa Guillen.

Aguilar, who was arrested Wednesday, faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

The remains found in Bell County have yet to be formally identified by authorities.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.





Originally published as Horrific murder shocks America