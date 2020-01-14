Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Helen Hancock was allegedly murdered by her husband Rhys. Picture: Facebook Source:Facebook
Helen Hancock was allegedly murdered by her husband Rhys. Picture: Facebook Source:Facebook
Crime

Horrific find in murdered mum's stomach

14th Jan 2020 10:19 AM

WARNING: Graphic content

A mum killed alongside her new lover was stabbed so horrifically the entire knife was found in her stomach, an inquest heard today.

Helen Hancock, 39, was discovered in the New Year's Day bloodbath with marketing firm boss Martin Griffiths, 48, The Sun reported.

The teacher's estranged husband, head teacher Rhys Hancock, has been charged with murder following the horror at his former marital home in Duffield, Derbyshire, in the UK.

On Monday, an inquest heard how Ms Hancock was so brutally stabbed, the knife - including blade and handle - were lodged in her body when paramedics found her.

A post-mortem also revealed she had suffered "defence injuries" during the attack.

"Helen Hancock had suffered multiple stab wounds, some of which indicated the use of severe force," Derbyshire's senior coroner Dr Robert Hunter said.

"A knife was recovered from the abdomen. The whole of the knife being within the body."

Helen Hancock, 39, who was stabbed to death, with her estranged husband Rhys Hancock, who has been charged with two counts of murder. Picture: Facebook Source:Facebook
Helen Hancock, 39, who was stabbed to death, with her estranged husband Rhys Hancock, who has been charged with two counts of murder. Picture: Facebook Source:Facebook

 

 

NEW YEAR BLOODBATH

The hearing was told Mr Griffith, who had been seeing Ms Hancock for a couple of months, also had multiple stab wounds, especially to his left shoulder and right side of his neck.

Both inquests were adjourned pending the outcome of ongoing criminal proceedings.

Mr Hancock, who had three children aged nine, four and three - with his wife - was arrested outside the home in the early hours of New Year's Day.

A previous court hearing was told he dialled 999 - the UK emergency services number - himself before he was later charged with two counts of murder.

 

 

Martin Griffith’s family paid tribute to him and said he ‘enjoyed travelling the world’. Picture: Facebook Source:Facebook
Martin Griffith’s family paid tribute to him and said he ‘enjoyed travelling the world’. Picture: Facebook Source:Facebook

'THEY'RE DEAD'

Mr Hancock's mum also called police to warn them her son was heading to his estranged wife's home armed with two knives, it was said.

The couple had separated "some time ago" but trouble allegedly flared as Ms Hancock marked the New Year with partner Martin.

Horrified neighbours heard someone yell: "They're dead! They're dead! What have you f***ing done?" at about 3am.

Police then discovered Mr Griffith, who was declared dead at the scene, and Ms Hancock, who tragically couldn't be saved despite the effort of paramedics.

Derbyshire Police has referred itself to the independent Office for Police Conduct due to contact between Ms Hancock and its officers before the incident.

Mr Hancock appeared at Derby Crown Court for a brief 10-minute hearing on January 6 and was remanded in custody ahead of a trial provisionally set for August 24.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

More Stories

Show More
crime death editors picks murder stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Level 2 water restrictions flagged for Northern Rivers

        premium_icon Level 2 water restrictions flagged for Northern Rivers

        News POOR rainfall outlook coupled with high water demand over the holiday period has prompted water restrictions to be elevated in several council areas.

        Fake firey lied to get ‘emergency’ help

        premium_icon Fake firey lied to get ‘emergency’ help

        Crime The 36-year-old man will be sentenced on a host of dishonesty offences.

        REVIEW: A cabinet of steampunk wonders took me back in time

        REVIEW: A cabinet of steampunk wonders took me back in time

        News Cirque du Soleil’s new show, Kurios, is a wonderful extravaganza.

        Is it OK for blokes to wear shorts to the races?

        premium_icon Is it OK for blokes to wear shorts to the races?

        News IT will be hot for the running of the Ballina Cup, and one menswear retailer says...