Horned rioter’s ridiculous jail demand

A QAnon activist and Trump supporter, who was pictured in the US Capitol shirtless in a horned bearskin headdress, is refusing to eat in prison unless he is given organic food, his mother said on Monday, echoing the complaints of the man's public defender.

Gerald Williams, the lawyer for Jacob Anthony Chansley, who goes by Jake Angeli, told the court during a virtual hearing that his client had not eaten since he turned himself over to the FBI on Saturday because he has restrictive dietary needs, Fox News reports.

"He gets very sick if he doesn't eat organic food," Martha Chansley, Mr Angeli's mother, told reporters outside the courthouse.

"He needs to eat."

The court said the US Marshal's office would need to make accommodations for Mr Angeli, adding that it is imperative that he eat.

The US Marshal for Phoenix, David Gonzalez, told The Arizona Republic on Monday that the Marshals Service would comply.

"For religious or health reasons, if (inmates) need a special diet, we are required to accommodate them," he said.

Mr Angeli was charged with knowingly breaking into the Capitol building and its grounds, along with violent entry and disorderly conduct. His arrest came after photos circulated on the internet that authorities said showed him holding a spear inside the building after a violent siege ignited by pro-Trump supporters backing the President's false claims of election fraud.

Mr Angeli became known in right-wing circles for protesting in Phoenix in his wild costume, telling the Arizona Republic in a 2020 interview that he is a QAnon supporter.

The activist told the FBI that he went to Washington D.C. with other "patriots" from Arizona at the "request of the President" to protest the certification of the electoral college results by Congress.

