Hopoate gives Cherbourg 'the finger'

OVER HERE: Chris Walker and John Hopoate do their best impression of a goal post.

OVER HERE: Chris Walker and John Hopoate do their best impression of a goal post. Matt Collins

RUGBY LEAGUE: It was a who's who of the NRL world in Cherbourg on the weekend.

Cherbourg's Jack O'Chin oval was a sea of former NRL stars when the former NRL Legends competed against the Cherbourg Hornets Legends.

Over 2000 rugby league loving attendees crammed into the Cherbourg oval to witness arguably one of the funniest games of sport ever witnessed in the South Burnett.

The laugh-a-minute game featured former NRL stars in both teams enjoying the lighter side of rugby league.

There was never a chance for seriousness from the moment former controversial Manly Sea Eagles star and man behind the infamous 'finger incident', John Hopoate, walked onto the field with a rubber glove.

For these former stars, their competitive days may be done but it was obvious they still enjoy the lighter side of the game.

The fans well and truly got their money's worth as they witnessed some of the most unique things ever seen on a rugby league field.

From Robbie O'Davis taking exception to a referee's decision, tackling him to the ground and jovially laying into the whistle-blower with a flurry of mock punches.

To the bare-chested and bare-footed 10-year-old who seemed to shoot on to the field like an indigenous flash and blitzed through the entire NRL Legends team to score under the posts.

But the crowd went into hysterics when lovable larrikin John 'Hoppa' Hopoate gave his infamous finger treatment to the unsuspecting referee.

A feat which decades ago cost the former Manly Sea Eagles flyer 12 weeks on the sideline - and headlines which were broadcast all over the globe.

These days it caused rupture from the crowd.

"They shouldn't have fined me, they should have paid me," Hopoate said.

"I put rugby league on the global map."

Check out our huge Legends of League gallery below.