Hope that local league can kick off in June

Kyogle centre Sam Nicholson in action against the Tweed Coast Raiders in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League. The competition is currently suspended. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus.

THE self-funding nature and financial independence of Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League could see the competition played this season following the coronavirus pandemic.

That's according to former NRRRL president, Robin Harley, who has spent more than 30 years in management roles throughout country rugby league.

NSW Rugby League cancelled all its major competitions on Friday but has left the door open for community football to be played this season.

The National Rugby League is desperate to return after its season was suspended after two rounds last week.

"They're trying to cut down cost areas, but NRRRL doesn't cost the National Rugby League anything," Harley said.

"We basically self-fund and if things start returning to normal around mid-May, then I think we'll see football in June.

"Clubs pay their own rego and insurance and we normally don't get any handouts.

"I'm not sure where junior footy fits in to all of this, I'd say it's probably the most at risk (this year)."

NSW Rugby League suspended all community football until May while government restrictions have limited outdoor gatherings to 500 people at outdoor events.

"Clubs usually make anywhere between $3400-$4000 between the gate, bar and canteen at home games," Harley said.

"I'm sure everyone would be happy to play a shortened season and hopefully we get that in June."

Northern Rivers Titans will not play representative games again this season with Under-23s and the junior Laurie Daley and Andrew Johns Cup cancelled.

NSW Rugby League chief executive David Trodden said it was not viable to run the second tier NSW and Queensland Cup this year but was optimistic about community competitions.

Scheduling and border restrictions forced the decision to be made on Friday.

"This issue is not as big of a concern for some of our other competitions and community football that can still be conducted over a shortened timeframe or as gala days or mini carnivals," Trodden said.

"We are aware that rugby league can play a role in the healing process of the community so when it is safe to play, we hope to give our players, volunteers, coaches and officials the opportunity to get back to doing what they love, even if it is for a shortened period of time."