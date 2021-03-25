Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The behaviour of 4WD users has forced the closure of a Northern Rivers beach.
The behaviour of 4WD users has forced the closure of a Northern Rivers beach.
News

Hoon drivers force closure of Northern Rivers beach

David Kirkpatrick
25th Mar 2021 3:10 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Hoon drivers have forced the closure of South Ballina Beach to vehicle access from end of this month.

The beach will close on March 31 due to ongoing concerns about public safety and impacts to the environment and Aboriginal heritage values.

The closure of South Ballina Beach to vehicles follows ongoing concerns about dangers to other beachgoers, including families and the elderly, from large numbers of four-wheel drives on the beach and instances of reckless driving.

Also, there have been ongoing environmental concerns about the impacts of four-wheel drives on the marine environment, endangered shorebird nesting sites, dune erosion and vegetation damage, and cultural impacts to significant Aboriginal sites including middens and traditional burial grounds.

The closure follows consultations between Ballina Shire Council; Richmond Valley Council; the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment - Crown Lands; the National Parks & Wildlife Service (NPWS); NSW Police; Jali Local Aboriginal Land Council; and Bandjalang Aboriginal Corporation.

Secured vehicle access points using lock and key will be maintained for emergency services, commercial fishers, Jali Local Aboriginal Land Council and Bandjalang Aboriginal Corporation at Richmond River Nature Reserve (NPWS), Patchs Beach (Ballina Shire Council) and Boundary Creek (Richmond Valley Shire Council).

Pedestrian access to the beach will remain unrestricted.

Recreational four-wheel driving below the high tide mark will still be allowed on regulated beaches north of the Richmond River at Ballina. Four-wheel drives can access Seven Mile Beach at Lennox Head via Camp Drewe Road where Ballina Shire Council operates a permit system.

Recreational four-wheel drivers can also access a 4.6 km stretch of Air Force Beach below the high tide mark north to the coffee rocks which is monitored by Richmond Valley Council.

For further information visit www.industry.nsw.gov.au/lands/news/south-ballina-beach-closed-to-vehicle-access

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fierce bidding expected at auction of blocks in Ballina

        Premium Content Fierce bidding expected at auction of blocks in Ballina

        News Want to snap up a slice of paradise? This is what you need to do before auction night.

        ‘Pretty safe’: Surprising support for nuclear power

        Premium Content ‘Pretty safe’: Surprising support for nuclear power

        News “There are places in Australia that are away from population areas suitable for a...

        Woodburn SES advises levee breach will impact Swan Bay area

        Woodburn SES advises levee breach will impact Swan Bay area

        News "For those people that live in this area, you have about 12 hours"

        ‘Stupid’ drivers face massive fines, loss of demerit points

        Premium Content ‘Stupid’ drivers face massive fines, loss of demerit points

        News Driving through floodwaters? It could cost you a lot of cash.