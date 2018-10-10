Menu
Dasha survives searing test as Sam bows out early

by AP
10th Oct 2018 12:37 PM
Daria Gavrilova has a lot of rankings points to protect in Hong Kong. Picture: Getty.
DARIA Gavrilova has battled her way into the second round of the Hong Kong Open on a day of mixed results for Australia.

Gavrilova, who reached the final of this tournament last year, came from a set down to beat Kazakhstan's Zarina Dyas 3-6 7-5 6-1.

However, there were defeats for fellow Australians Samantha Stosur, who went down to Japanese qualifier Nao Habino, and also wildcard Priscilla Hon who lost to top-seeded Russian Elina Svitolina 6-2 6-3.

Fourth-seeded Spaniard Garbine Muguruza gave herself a belated birthday present by defeated compatriot Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-3 6-1.

The 13th-ranked Muguruza, who turned 25 earlier this week, has struggled since reaching the French Open semi-finals in June.

Two weeks ago at Wuhan was the first time since the French Open that she played three matches at a tournament.

