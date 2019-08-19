Menu
Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media at the South Australian Liberal party Annual General Meeting at the Adelaide Convention Centre in Adelaide, Saturday, August 17, 2019. Picture: AAP/Kelly Barnes
Politics

POLLING: Honeymoon period over for Coalition

by AAP
19th Aug 2019 7:48 AM

The Coalition's lead over Labor has slipped, the latest Newspoll shows.

The coalition has a 51-49 per cent two-party-preferred lead over Labor, the poll published in The Australian newspaper shows.

It shows a two-point drop in the two-party-preferred vote for the Coalition since the electoral surge in July, which saw the Government increase its lead over Labor 53 to 47 per cent.

Popular support for the Coalition has dropped two points to 42 per cent while Labor's primary vote jumped a point to 34 per cent in the latest survey of 1623 voters.

More Stories

