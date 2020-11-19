Homicide probe into suspicious death of mum

NSW detectives have launched a homicide investigation into the suspicious death of Pottsville mother Elizabeth Britton, who was found with critical head injuries last month.

Ms Britton, 44, died in a Gold Coast hospital on October 24, two weeks after being found with critical head injuries at a Pottsville unit.

She was found by a family member. Ms Britton was initially taken to hospital at Tweed Heads before being transported to the Gold Coast.

Homicide detectives have launched an investigation into the death of Elizabeth Britton from Pottsville. Picture: NSW Police.

Detectives believe the death was no accident and have confirmed a homicide investigation is underway.

Tweed/Byron PD Crime Manager, Detective Chief Inspector Brendon Cullen, said he believed there are people who know how Ms Britton came to be injured.

"Ms Britton was in an extremely distressed state when she was located by family members that day.

"There are people who know how Liz came to be critically injured and how she sustained her injuries," Det Ch Insp Cullen said.

Ms Britton was found with critical head injuries. Picture: NSW Police.

Neighbours said she was a “beautiful mother and friend”. Picture: NSW Police.

Liz's father, Colin Britton, said he simply wants to know what happened.

"Anyone who spoke with her that Saturday - a friend, a passerby, a neighbour - anyone that can piece together her movements and who she was with, please come forward to police."

Zoe Amey, who knew Ms Britton for more than two years said she was a "very lovely lady".

Ms Amey said she was "always quiet and willing to help if we needed anything".

"She's was a beautiful mother and friend she was my neighbour," she said.

"I was very shocked when I read it was Liz (who died)"

Following Ms Britton's death there was an outpouring of grief on social media.

"My beautiful friend my heart bleeds. No words. you were the sweetest brightest joyful soul and the world is truely (sic) at a loss without your cheeky laughter … one in a million," one wrote.

Another described her as a "beautiful person who never hurt a fly".

"I am so sorry Lizzie Rest In Peace my dear friend," the person wrote.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the nearby area in the hours leading up the discovery of the injured woman to contact Tweed Heads detectives or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Detectives believe Ms Britton’s death was no accident. Picture: NSW Police.