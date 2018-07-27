Police suspect Phillip Island mum murdered

HOMICIDE Squad detectives are investigating the suspected murder of a mum in Phillip Island.

The woman, identified at Samantha Fraser, 38, was discovered dead in her garage on Monday afternoon.

Police made the grim discovery during a welfare check after the Cowes woman failed to pick up her three children, two girls and a boy, from their local primary school.

A post-mortem examination of her body has uncovered strong evidence she was murdered.

Police are also investigating whether someone interfered with the Seagrove Way crime scene.

Investigators initially spoke to a 42-year-old Paynesville man known to Samantha, but he was released without charge.

They are pleading with the public to come forward if they have information.

Samantha dropped off her kids at school and then had coffee with friends the day of her death.

She told friends she had a midday appointment but failed to show up for it.

Her movements between 11am -3:30pm are crucial to the murder investigation, say police.

"Detectives are keen to speak to anyone who may have been seen entering the Seagrove Way property on the day of Samantha's death, or anyone who noticed any suspicious activity around her property over the previous days," a spokesperson said.

Police are appealing for CCTV footage from Seagrove Way and the surrounding streets on the day of Samantha's death.

They also want dashcam footage taken from across Phillip Island.

Anyone with information or with footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au