Police at the scene of a suspected shooting in Ringwood. Picture: David Crosling
News

Man found shot dead in driveway

by AAP and staff writers
17th Apr 2018 6:44 AM

A MAN has been found shot dead in a Ringwood driveway early this morning.

Emergency services were called to Barkly Street, Ringwood, at about 1am today after reports a man had been shot.

A man, believed to be aged in his 30-40s, was found dead in a driveway.

The home is less than 1km from busy Ringwood train station.

Homicide detectives have blocked off a large stretch of Barkly St as they probe the shooting.

Police are doorknocking neighbours as they seek clues to the shooting.

Some have reported hearing a gunshot during the night.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

