Menu
Login
Victoria Police have found human remains in Nambrok, near Sale. Picture: Stock
Victoria Police have found human remains in Nambrok, near Sale. Picture: Stock
Crime

Arrests after human remains found in Gippsland

by KIERAN ROONEY
19th Feb 2019 9:06 AM

HUMAN remains have been found in Gippsland during a search for a woman who went missing more than 300km away, with two people arrested over her suspicious disappearance.

Victoria Police has been looking for a 32-year-old woman from Canadian, a suburb of Ballarat, since she was last seen at her home about 6.30am on Sunday February 17.

This morning, detectives investigating her disappearance found human remains in Nambrok, more than 300km away, but they have not yet been formally identified.

The discovery comes as a 22-year-old man and 19-year-old woman were both arrested yesterday at a home in Phair Court, Altona.

Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the disappearance and the pair are currently helping police.

Anyone with more information has been asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

crime gippsland homicide human remains missing person police

Top Stories

    Cameron Interstate 'deeply concerned' about alleged pursuit

    Cameron Interstate 'deeply concerned' about alleged pursuit

    News "THE risk to the public was extreme. The police played an important part to ensure that no tragedy occurred, particularly in advance of the alleged pursuit."

    Your vote will shine a light on important cause

    Your vote will shine a light on important cause

    News Heartfelt House CEO up for major award

    Witnesses sought after couple hit by car at Ballina

    Witnesses sought after couple hit by car at Ballina

    News One woman was seriously injured in the incident

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    Offbeat A massive penis-like sculpture is being taken apart.