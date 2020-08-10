Homes on the edge of collapse as heavy rain buckets down

A string of beachfront homes teetering on the brink of collapse have suffered further damage after days of heavy rain and wild surf lashed the Central Coast, as residents further south were urged to brace for flash flooding amid one of the biggest downpours of the year.

Luxury homes at Ocean View Drive in Wamberal face further destruction as wild weather battered the east coast, threatening to wash them into the sea.

On Sunday the interiors of some homes were visible, hanging above the ocean just metres below. Thousands of tonnes of rocks have been placed in front of the homes over the past two weeks to try to prevent further erosion.

Homes in Wamberal are in further danger after heavy rain caused further erosion. Picture: Darren Leigh Roberts

"You never know what the night is going to bring," homeowner Margaret Brice said.

"I'm not nervous my house will fall in because it is on piers, but I could lose part of my deck and the rest of my garden."

On Sunday night residents on the NSW south coast were told to collect their personal belongings and move to higher ground as rising river levels were expected to swamp properties.

Residents of the small town of Moruya, which was ravaged by bushfires earlier this year, were told to prepare by the State Emergency Service (SES).

"Once water levels begin to rise in the Moruya River and surrounding creeks you can expect to see flooding of roads, sewerage lines, yards, sheds and low lying buildings. Power could also be lost," the warning said.

The SES urged people to gather their pets, warm clothes, medicine and insurance documents and leave as early as possible.

BOM Rain radar image showing torrential rain approaching Sydney. Source: BOM

The Moruya River surged to 2.28m at 4.45pm yesterday while the water levels at the nearby Deua River hit 9.81m at 5pm, triggering major flooding.

The deluge comes on the back of a dumping of rain over much of the south coast on the weekend triggered by a deepening trough above the state's southeast.

A total of 204mm of rain was dumped in Nowra in the 24 hours to 9am on Sunday morning while 192mm fell inland from Ulladulla at Mongarlowe over the same period.

Flash flooding just south of Wollongong at Albion Park Rail forced the Illawarra Hwy to be closed and there were further road closures around Shoalhaven due to flooding.

NSW State Emergency Service flood rescue technicians lead two horses from floodwaters near Bungendore. Picture: Supplied

SES Commissioner Carleen York said they had received 609 calls for help over the weekend, including 19 rescues for people who drove into floodwaters and had become trapped. SES workers also rescued dozens of farm animals, including two horses from Bungendore near Queanbeyan.

Other areas nearby, including Sussex Inlet, were expected to experience flooding at high tide at midnight last night.

The heavy rain and winds were expected to ease slightly last night before moving up towards Sydney and the Hunter.

Originally published as Homes on the edge of collapse as heavy rain buckets down