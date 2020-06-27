Menu
Interstate buyers are snapping up million-dollar properties despite having only done virtual inspections.
Homes sell site unseen in days in this tourist mecca

by Elizabeth Tilley
27th Jun 2020 10:36 AM

THE only way Peter Lloyd will ever leave Noosa is if it's in a pine box.

After living in Sydney for years he discovered the idyllic seaside retreat, famous for its long sandy beaches and unspoilt nature reserves, and now wouldn't live anywhere else.

"I will never leave. Ever," Mr Lloyd said. "Why would you live in Sydney?"

He and his wife, Kim, have just sold their home in Sunshine Beach, where the median house price rose almost 23 per cent in the year to the end of March, according to the Real Estate Institute of Queensland.

The couple's property at 30 Captains Court had only been on the market for just six days before it was snapped up by a Sydney buyer, site unseen, for $2.3 million.

"I'm very happy," Mr Lloyd said. "They only did one virtual inspection!

"For $2.3 million in Sydney, you would get a three-bedroom place in St Leonards, but here you're sitting in hanging chairs overlooking the ocean."

The Lloyds have bought a 10,000 sq m block of land in Doonan to build on, so their two children will have more "yard space".

"Living in Noosa, you don't need much because there's beauty everywhere you look," Mr Lloyd said. "I'd prefer to be on $40,000 a year and live in Noosa."

Adrian Reed of Reed & Co. Estate Agents, who negotiated the sale of the Lloyds' property, said there was no sign of Noosa's housing market slowing down.

Mr Reed said he believed Noosa's new record median house price of $800,000 was just the beginning of a growth streak.

"People are seeking out their tree change/sea change positions across the eastern seaboard and Noosa is well situated for that," Mr Reed said.

"We're seeing people moving from densely populated urban areas and high net wealth individuals seeking prestige positions in Noosa. The number of offmarket prestige sales will increase."

Mr Reed said the majority of inquiries he received were from people thinking about making Noosa their principal place of residence.

"Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane are our dominant markets, as well as expats re-entering the marketplace," he said.

"We're seeing interest in our most expensive properties from expats from London and New York."

Originally published as Home sells site unseen in just six days

