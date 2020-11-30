Menu
Police officers search Rymill Road in Tregear. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Damian Shaw
Crime

Home invaders shoot dead man in granny flat

by Mitchell Van Homrigh
30th Nov 2020 2:44 PM
A man has been shot dead in Sydney's west with police scrambling to find his killers.

Police have established a crime scene at the granny flat on Rymill St, Tregear after the 30-year-old man was shot in his leg and shoulder.

Ambulance paramedics treated the man at the home but he could not be saved.

Police officers search Rymill Road in Tregear today. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Damian Shaw
Police establish a crime scene and search for evidence. Picture: Steve Tyson.
Detectives outside the granny flat early today. Picture: Steve Tyson Time
Police were told two men had forced their way into the flat around 2.35am on Monday before attacking the man.

Detectives from Mt Druitt Police Area Command are investigating the incident alongside members of the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

Originally published as Home invaders shoot dead man in granny flat

