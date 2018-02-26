Menu
Violent home invader terrifies family

HOME INVASION: A drug-affected teenager invaded a home in Nimbin on Sunday evening and terrified a woman and her two young children.
Alison Paterson
by

A VIOLENT man who broke into a home and attempted to attack a woman and her children was wrestled to the ground by community members after he jumped off a second floor balcony.

Richmond Police District Inspector Nicole Bruce said police allege at 5pm on Sunday February 25, an 18-year-old man was seen outside an address in Cullen St, Nimbin, and appeared to be affected by drugs

"He then forced his way into the premises and threatened the female resident and children who aged six and five," she said.

"Due to the level of violence displayed by the intruder, they fled upstairs and attempted to barricade the man downstairs but he smashed his way through a door, jumped off a second floor balcony and fled on foot."

Insp Bruce said the man sought to escape by running through a car park but was apprehended by community members who had heard the commotion.

"The alleged offender was wrestled to the ground and police arrived shortly after," Insp Bruce said.

"Once paramedics arrived he was conveyed to Lismore Base Hospital and is currently being treated for minor facial injuries sustained by break and enter and drug overdose. On his release he will be spoken to in regard to enter dwelling to serious indictable offence."

Insp Bruce said it appeared the man was unknown to the woman and her children.

"The incident was quite distressing for the family and counselling has been offered," she said.

